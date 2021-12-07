KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $401.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC traded up $19.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.15. 1,339,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,213. KLA has a twelve month low of $252.02 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in KLA by 70.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $2,372,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $2,676,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in KLA by 19.2% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.