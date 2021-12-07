Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Receives GBX 494 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 494 ($6.55).

A number of research firms have recently commented on KGH. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.63) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Knights Group stock opened at GBX 402.74 ($5.34) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 413.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 412.98. The stock has a market cap of £337.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.23. Knights Group has a 12-month low of GBX 355.15 ($4.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 472 ($6.26).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

