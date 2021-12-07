Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €103.40 ($116.18).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($114.61) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($105.62) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of KBX stock traded up €1.12 ($1.26) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €88.36 ($99.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,708 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €92.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €97.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €88.16 ($99.06) and a one year high of €117.24 ($131.73).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

