Konomi Network Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and $816,182.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Konomi Network Profile

KONO is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,688,217 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

