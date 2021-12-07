Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPVU. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 9,273.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $44.62.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.