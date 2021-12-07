Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPVU. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 9,273.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $44.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.