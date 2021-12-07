Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American States Water by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in American States Water by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in American States Water by 1,239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in American States Water by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other American States Water news, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWR stock opened at $98.11 on Tuesday. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $98.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day moving average of $87.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

American States Water Company Profile

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.