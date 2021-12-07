Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 381 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ryder System by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

R stock opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.22 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

