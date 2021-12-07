Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $30,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $104.93 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.61.

