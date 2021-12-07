Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 240.2% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 66,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 46,665 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $825,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $27.51.

