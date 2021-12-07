Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $29,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

