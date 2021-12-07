Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,489,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,373,000 after buying an additional 1,371,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,122 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $27,470,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $27,470,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,579,000 after purchasing an additional 995,211 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NWL stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.