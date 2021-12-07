Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.44.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91. Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.