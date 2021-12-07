KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Down 17.8% This Week

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.96 or 0.00043310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.76 billion and $30.50 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00041120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KCS is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

