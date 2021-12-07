La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Shares of LJPC stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $792,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $183,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $1,077,000.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

