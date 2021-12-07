Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $161.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $171.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $128.51 and a 1-year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

