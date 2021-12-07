Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $87.45 and a one year high of $113.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.03. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.