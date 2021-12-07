Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on Leoni in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($9.66) target price on Leoni in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on Leoni in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €9.95 ($11.18).

Shares of LEO stock opened at €10.55 ($11.85) on Monday. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of €6.08 ($6.83) and a fifty-two week high of €18.50 ($20.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $344.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.08.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

