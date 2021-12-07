Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.87

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.87 and traded as low as C$0.77. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 62,578 shares trading hands.

Separately, Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.16 million and a PE ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.