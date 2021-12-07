Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 44 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,551 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 47,993 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.1% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 44.5% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,743 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Microsoft stock opened at $326.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

