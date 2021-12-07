Liberum Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 88 ($1.17) target price on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 137 ($1.82) to GBX 134 ($1.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.99) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.33) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 124.40 ($1.65).

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 91.80 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.30. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 88.20 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 137.12 ($1.82). The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,799.89). Also, insider Ross Jerrard bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,299.96).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

