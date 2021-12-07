Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for PageGroup (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup (LON:PAGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 685 ($9.08) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAGE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.28) to GBX 760 ($10.08) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.24) to GBX 730 ($9.68) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 641.67 ($8.51).

LON:PAGE opened at GBX 677 ($8.98) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 654.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 622.69. The firm has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.59. PageGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 429.40 ($5.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 691 ($9.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30.

In other PageGroup news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.99), for a total value of £203,400 ($269,725.50).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

