Liberum Capital Reiterates Under Review Rating for DX (Group) (LON:DX)

DX (Group) (LON:DX)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of DX opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. DX has a 52 week low of GBX 17 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 38 ($0.50).

In related news, insider Lloyd Dunn acquired 529,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £95,364.18 ($126,460.92).

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

