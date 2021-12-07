LikeCoin Market Cap Tops $30.78 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $30.78 million and approximately $33,513.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00040426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00210734 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,069,585,372 coins and its circulating supply is 1,068,166,444 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

