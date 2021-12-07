Liquidity Services (LQDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LQDT opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $744.24 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Liquidity Services by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 47.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Liquidity Services by 33.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Liquidity Services by 24,360.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Liquidity Services by 172.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.