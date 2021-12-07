Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 296 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 296.50 ($3.93). Approximately 12,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 43,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301 ($3.99).

The firm has a market capitalization of £177.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 299.01.

Get Literacy Capital alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Sellers acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,782.52).

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Literacy Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Literacy Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.