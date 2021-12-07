Lition Market Capitalization Tops $249,841.52 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Lition coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lition has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. Lition has a total market cap of $249,841.52 and $41,963.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded down 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition's total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

