Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $25.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.85.
LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.
NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.77. 27,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,039. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.18. Livent has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43.
In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Livent by 1.3% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Livent by 3.7% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.
About Livent
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
