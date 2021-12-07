Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $25.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.77. 27,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,039. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.18. Livent has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Livent by 1.3% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Livent by 3.7% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

