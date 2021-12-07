Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $161,000 Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.70.

NYSE CM opened at $110.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.