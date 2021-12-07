Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases 679 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 87,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $290,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

