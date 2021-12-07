Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 332 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.