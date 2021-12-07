Lobstex (LOBS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $209,618.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,860,343 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

