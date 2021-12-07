Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units’ Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:LITTU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 8th. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITTU. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,728,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,940,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,944,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,433,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,960,000.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.