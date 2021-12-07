Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:LITTU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:LITTU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 8th. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

LITTU stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITTU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter.

