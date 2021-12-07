Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Shares Up 1.5%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.21. 236,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 80,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.

About Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY)

Lojas Renner SA engages in retail trading of clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics in the domestic market. It operates through following segments: Retail and Financial Products. The Retail segment refers to the trade of garment items for women, men and children fashion; perfumery, cosmetics, toiletry products, correlated, watches, as well as the home and decoration.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.