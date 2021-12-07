London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a £110 ($145.87) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,890 ($117.89) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a £103 ($136.59) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £100 ($132.61) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,281.67 ($123.08).

LON LSEG opened at GBX 6,706 ($88.93) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,215.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,607.55. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6,502 ($86.22) and a twelve month high of £100.10 ($132.74). The company has a market capitalization of £37.38 billion and a PE ratio of 66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,680 ($88.58) per share, for a total transaction of £334,000 ($442,912.08).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

