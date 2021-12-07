Loser Coin (LOWB) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $862,842.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00057796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,370.08 or 0.08490879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00059482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,420.13 or 0.99907125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00077342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.