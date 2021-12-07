LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.3% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $150.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $273.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

