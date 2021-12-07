LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.14 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.99 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.59.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

