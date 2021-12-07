Lufax Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,734 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical volume of 2,293 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on LU. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 216.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 485,908 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 32.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Lufax during the second quarter worth about $28,015,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lufax during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Lufax by 54.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,140,000 after buying an additional 1,538,337 shares during the period. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LU traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,697. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lufax has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

