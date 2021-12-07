Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) is ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,393,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 268,596 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies comprises about 7.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 0.94% of Lumen Technologies worth $128,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth $57,037,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,956,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,608,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

