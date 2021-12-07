Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Shares Up 1.5%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 25,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.

About Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF)

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.