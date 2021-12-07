Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock Holdings Cut by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,344,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 496.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,459,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Macy’s by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 225,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE M opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,549 shares of company stock worth $132,468. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

