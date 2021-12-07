Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.15 Million

Analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to post sales of $128.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $132.30 million. Magnachip Semiconductor reported sales of $142.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $492.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.90 million to $496.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $537.90 million, with estimates ranging from $519.00 million to $556.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

MX stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.16. 291,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,257. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

