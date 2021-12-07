Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $41.81

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.81, but opened at $45.00. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 45,721 shares changing hands.

MARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.92 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 596.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,108,000 after purchasing an additional 985,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 117.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,489,000 after purchasing an additional 869,479 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

