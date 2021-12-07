Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.11.

MRVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

MRVI traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,404. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 33,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 619.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after acquiring an additional 374,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,724,000 after acquiring an additional 498,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 154.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 852,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,578,000 after acquiring an additional 517,893 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.