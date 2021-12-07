MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $380.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MarketAxess is experiencing market share gains across all credit products and geographic regions. The company enters into strategic alliances and acquisitions that enables it to enter new markets and, launch new products or services. The company's Open Trading platform is also benefiting from automation in trading. It enjoys strong liquidity position and continuous growth in free cash flow with the help of which the company can prudently deploy capital. Shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, bond trading volumes of this operator of electronic bond trading platform are suffering low levels of credit market volatility. With the economic revival this year, bond trading somewhat tapered down, which weighs on commission revenues. Escalating costs are rising and can put pressure on its margins.”

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.33.

Shares of MKTX traded up $13.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,576. MarketAxess has a one year low of $341.50 and a one year high of $601.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.72.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.8% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $5,563,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.0% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

