Marlin Trading Down 19.3% This Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $57.45 million and approximately $20.06 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00058850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.30 or 0.08492170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00085156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00062218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,213.49 or 1.01347867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

