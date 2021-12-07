Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up to $17.70

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $18.95. Marqeta shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 56,167 shares changing hands.

MQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Marqeta by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 355,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

