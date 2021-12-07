Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRVL. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,977. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,120,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

