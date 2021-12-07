Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MRVL. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $85.43 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average is $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.19, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

